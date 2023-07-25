Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Job Title: Intermediate to Senior Java Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for Developing, testing, and maintaining the deployed application software with high quality. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Spring Framework, ORM/Hibernate/JPA ex, JMS, Tibco EMS experience, Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge, SOAP and REST (XML/JSON) excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

  • Develop, test, and maintainthe deployed application software with high quality
  • Analyse, maintainand enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
  • Perform accuratedevelopment estimation
  • Produce technical specifications and designs
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and can work under minimum supervision
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Can help with quality assurance and providecomments
  • Present to senior stakeholders
  • Offer support and guidance to peers
  • Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Personal Attributes and Skills

  • Passionate about technology and development.
  • Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
  • Analytical thinking and attention to detail
  • Personal organisation and time management skills
  • Technical and business writing skills
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting, and listening)
  • Stress management
  • Customer focused
  • Results oriented
  • Able to resolve conflict
  • Creative
  • Innovative
  • Self-driven
  • Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Education and Experience Minimum

  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and formal Java qualifications.
  • At least 4 to 6 years Java systems development experience
  • Proven Java EE knowledge and experience
  • At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience
  • Experience with SOAP and REST services
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks
  • Source control, experience with GIT
  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern
  • Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

  • Spring Framework
  • ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
  • SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
  • Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
  • Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
  • Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

  • Honours degree
  • DevOps/Continuous integration
  • Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

