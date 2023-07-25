Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Intermediate to Senior Java Developer

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for Developing, testing, and maintaining the deployed application software with high quality. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Spring Framework, ORM/Hibernate/JPA ex, JMS, Tibco EMS experience, Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge, SOAP and REST (XML/JSON) excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Develop, test, and maintainthe deployed application software with high quality

Analyse, maintainand enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

Perform accuratedevelopment estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and can work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and providecomments

Present to senior stakeholders

Offer support and guidance to peers

Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Personal Attributes and Skills

Passionate about technology and development.

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

Personal organisation and time management skills

Technical and business writing skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting, and listening)

Stress management

Customer focused

Results oriented

Able to resolve conflict

Creative

Innovative

Self-driven

Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels

Education and Experience Minimum

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and formal Java qualifications.

At least 4 to 6 years Java systems development experience

Proven Java EE knowledge and experience

At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Unit testing and mocking frameworks

Source control, experience with GIT

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern

Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Advantageous

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS

Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP

REST (XML/JSON)

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position