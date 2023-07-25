Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Intermediate to Senior Java Developer
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Java Developer will be responsible for Developing, testing, and maintaining the deployed application software with high quality. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Spring Framework, ORM/Hibernate/JPA ex, JMS, Tibco EMS experience, Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge, SOAP and REST (XML/JSON) excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Develop, test, and maintainthe deployed application software with high quality
- Analyse, maintainand enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
- Perform accuratedevelopment estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and can work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and providecomments
- Present to senior stakeholders
- Offer support and guidance to peers
- Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture
Personal Attributes and Skills
- Passionate about technology and development.
- Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- Personal organisation and time management skills
- Technical and business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting, and listening)
- Stress management
- Customer focused
- Results oriented
- Able to resolve conflict
- Creative
- Innovative
- Self-driven
- Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels
Education and Experience Minimum
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and formal Java qualifications.
- At least 4 to 6 years Java systems development experience
- Proven Java EE knowledge and experience
- At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks
- Source control, experience with GIT
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern
- Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development
Skills and Knowledge Required
Must Have Skills:
- Spring Framework
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)
- Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Advantageous
- Honours degree
- DevOps/Continuous integration
- Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)
Desired Skills:
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
- JMS
- Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- SOAP
- REST (XML/JSON)
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]