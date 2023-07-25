IT Auditor – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for an IT Auditor with a minimum of 2 years working experience.

THE ROLE:

Execute IT internal audit reviews under the guidance of an engagement manager within Company’s Internal Audit Services. Carry out internal audit work as assigned in line with the standards and methodologies set by IAS. This role also performs analysis on internal controls, providing recommendations on improvements.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have an Information Technology qualification – 3-year Bachelor’s degree

Must have professional qualification in IT Audit: Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Must have at least 1-2 years’ professional working experience in internal audit.

Clear interest in the technology and media industry.

Proficiently skilled in the use of Word and Excel.

Keen interest in career progression.

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

