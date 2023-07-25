IT Junior Developer/ Business Analyst – Brooklyn – PTA – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 25, 2023

Junior Business Analyst – IT

  • Grade 12

  • BCOM Informatica / Informatics Degree at a University

  • Must be able to read write and speak (Afrikaans & English)

  • Must have good communication skills

  • Willing to learn and grow

  • Business Applications

  • Remote work (some times on Client sites)

Minimum Requirements:

Junior Business Analyst – IT

  • Grade 12

  • BCOM Informatica / Informatics Degree at a University

  • Must be able to read write and speak (Afrikaans & English)

  • Must have good communication skills

  • Willing to learn and grow

  • Business Applications

  • Remote work (some times on Client sites)

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Informatics
  • BSc Information Science
  • Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position