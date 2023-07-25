IT Junior Developer/ Business Analyst – Brooklyn – PTA

Junior Business Analyst – IT
- Grade 12
- BCOM Informatica / Informatics Degree at a University
- Must be able to read write and speak (Afrikaans & English)
- Must have good communication skills
- Willing to learn and grow
- Business Applications
- Remote work (some times on Client sites)
Minimum Requirements:
Desired Skills:
- BSc Informatics
- BSc Information Science
- Developer