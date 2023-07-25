IT Junior Technician

Junior Technician:

We are looking for a young and dynamic person between the ages of 18 and 35 to join our small but established team in the Security and Technology sector.

The perfect candidate must be able to work closely as a team member, willing to learn and take instruction from seniors, and be able to meet tight deadlines as the need arises.

Our industry does not always keep office hours, so some overtime work would be applicable from time to time.

Previous experience with basic NETWORKING, CCTV and ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS and computer literacy would be advantageous.

Applicants with reliable own transport to/ from work in the Northern Suburbs will be advantageous.

A Matric certificate, valid code B or higher drivers license, and a clear criminal record are unfortunately non-negotiables when applying for this position.

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Networking

basic electronics

Access Control System

Surveillance Systems

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Consulting

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

