Java Cloud Software Developer – Semi Remote R700 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A leading Asset Management environment is after a passionate Java Developer with excellent cloud knowledge who’s passionate about knowledge sharing and giving guidance. Are you full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

This opportunity provides exposure to a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes while still maintaining a high work-life balance.

Essential Requirements:

At least 5 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience

PostgreSQL

Docker

Experienced with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics -this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

Advantageous Skills:

Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Maven, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)

Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE, Quarkus, Eclipse Microprofile

Experience with relational databases (e.g. PostgreSQL) and SQL

Experience with messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,

Test Automation

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Speaking German (advantageous).

Agile experience (advantageous).

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Reference Number for this position is GZ56778 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

