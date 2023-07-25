Java Cloud Software Developer – Semi Remote R700 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

A leading Asset Management environment is after a passionate Java Developer with excellent cloud knowledge who’s passionate about knowledge sharing and giving guidance. Are you full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
This opportunity provides exposure to a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes while still maintaining a high work-life balance.
Apply Now!
Essential Requirements:
- At least 5 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
- PostgreSQL
- Docker
- Experienced with streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics -this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Maven, Jenkins, Flyway, SonarQube, Nexus, Git, GitHub Actions)
- Experience with IaC (Infrastructure as Code) tools (e.g. Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE, Quarkus, Eclipse Microprofile
- Experience with relational databases (e.g. PostgreSQL) and SQL
- Experience with messaging systems (e.g. MQTT)
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,
- Test Automation
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Speaking German (advantageous).
- Agile experience (advantageous).
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
Reference Number for this position is GZ56778 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Desired Skills:
- Git
- Docker
- Azure
- PostgreSQL