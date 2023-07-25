Machine Learning Engineer – Gauteng – Onsite – up to R1.2 mil per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

With over 100 years of rich history and strongly positioned as a local bank with regional and international expertise, a career with their family offers the opportunity to be part of this exciting growth journey, to reset our future and shape our destiny as a proudly African group.
If that sounds exciting, and you have the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!
Skills We’re Looking For:
- Python or Java
- Machine Learning
- Docker
- MongoDB
- Hadoop
- AWS
- PySpark
- SQL
- MLOps principals
- CI/CD Tools
Knowledge and Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience as a Machine learning engineer
The Reference Number for this position is MM57220 which is a Permanent position offering a salary of up to R1.2 Mil Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- Docker
- MongoDB
- AWS
- PySpark
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree