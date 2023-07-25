Machine Learning Engineer – Gauteng – Onsite – up to R1.2 mil per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

With over 100 years of rich history and strongly positioned as a local bank with regional and international expertise, a career with their family offers the opportunity to be part of this exciting growth journey, to reset our future and shape our destiny as a proudly African group.

Skills We’re Looking For:

Python or Java

Machine Learning

Docker

MongoDB

Hadoop

AWS

PySpark

SQL

MLOps principals

CI/CD Tools

Knowledge and Experience:

3+ years’ experience as a Machine learning engineer

The Reference Number for this position is MM57220 which is a Permanent position offering a salary of up to R1.2 Mil Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

