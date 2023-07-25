Mongo Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town Region

As a MONGO database administrator, you will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MONGODB instances. You will also be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the application teams, to ensure a stable and performant MONGODB environment. The instances are hosted in our AWS account.

Requirements:

Managing installations and upgrades

Assisting Development Teams in designing and optimising systems

carrying out database administration tasks

Working with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance

Checking OS and Database logs

Do backups and restores as requested

Do regular disaster recovery trials

Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary

Regularly review AD groups to make sure membership is still valid

Provide output to internal and external auditors as requested

Implement encryption and data masking options where required

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per security team

Review DBMS software licenses for compliance as well as opportunities to reduce [URL Removed] incidents

To research, assess and implement new features of MONGODB

Troubleshoot and support on DBA issues

Perform change management tasks to push data changes to various systems in the enterprise

Identifies new opportunities for optimization, budgeting, and hiring

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

4 years of experience managing MONGODB environment

4 years of experience with MONGODB ENTERPRISE edition with OPSMANAGER

Working on Linux servers (not necessary as an ADMIN)

Strong proficiency in performance tuning

Strong proficiency in backup/restore techniques

Strong proficiency in Linux operating system and scripts developments

Experience working with AWS infrastructures services (EC2, S3)

Desired Skills:

MONGO

Database administration

MONGODB

OPSMANAGER

Linux

AWS

EC2

S3

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position