Portfolio Implementation Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a top-tier Asset Management firm, invites you to be part of their innovative investment team as a Portfolio Implementation Specialist.
As a key member of the Investment team, you will provide crucial administrative, procedural, and risk management support to Portfolio Managers (PMs). Responsibilities include generating exposure reports, implementing house-view trade calculations, managing cash positions, and assisting with fund rebalancing. You will also maintain client lists and prepare risk reports for the Investment Executive Committee.
Experience a purpose-driven culture joining a dynamic and collaborative team, where innovative thinking is encouraged, and your professional growth is nurtured through challenging projects and continuous learning opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BCom or similar qualification.
- Post graduate qualification or study towards one would be advantageous (e.g., Honours degree or CFA).
- 3-5 years of experience in a similar role in Asset Management.
Desired Skills:
- Portfolio Construction
- Time Management
- Communication
- Attention to detail
- Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree