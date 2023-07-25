Portfolio Implementation Specialist

Our client, a top-tier Asset Management firm, invites you to be part of their innovative investment team as a Portfolio Implementation Specialist.

As a key member of the Investment team, you will provide crucial administrative, procedural, and risk management support to Portfolio Managers (PMs). Responsibilities include generating exposure reports, implementing house-view trade calculations, managing cash positions, and assisting with fund rebalancing. You will also maintain client lists and prepare risk reports for the Investment Executive Committee.

Experience a purpose-driven culture joining a dynamic and collaborative team, where innovative thinking is encouraged, and your professional growth is nurtured through challenging projects and continuous learning opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience:

BCom or similar qualification.

Post graduate qualification or study towards one would be advantageous (e.g., Honours degree or CFA).

3-5 years of experience in a similar role in Asset Management.

Desired Skills:

Portfolio Construction

Time Management

Communication

Attention to detail

Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

