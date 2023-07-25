Portfolio Implementation Specialist

Jul 25, 2023

Our client, a top-tier Asset Management firm, invites you to be part of their innovative investment team as a Portfolio Implementation Specialist.

As a key member of the Investment team, you will provide crucial administrative, procedural, and risk management support to Portfolio Managers (PMs). Responsibilities include generating exposure reports, implementing house-view trade calculations, managing cash positions, and assisting with fund rebalancing. You will also maintain client lists and prepare risk reports for the Investment Executive Committee.

Experience a purpose-driven culture joining a dynamic and collaborative team, where innovative thinking is encouraged, and your professional growth is nurtured through challenging projects and continuous learning opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BCom or similar qualification.
  • Post graduate qualification or study towards one would be advantageous (e.g., Honours degree or CFA).
  • 3-5 years of experience in a similar role in Asset Management.

Desired Skills:

  • Portfolio Construction
  • Time Management
  • Communication
  • Attention to detail
  • Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

