Programmer

The position will be responsible for the development and coding of ERP software and systems to accommodate customer requirements
Role Responsibilities
- Develop and refine user or internal system requirements to provide a base for development specification
- Develop new codes to improve the current ERP system while keeping the inherent system integrity
- Independently reviewing and testing other coders before taking it live.
- De-bugging code and other system bugs reported by users
- Developing / amending reports including all data integrity test
- Assisting with “go live” projects through system customisation/ configuration; data extraction / mapping and uploading; new user training etc.
Skills and Experience
- A post matric qualification in computer programming
- Minimum 5 – 10 years relevant experience in ERP system coding
- Excellent understanding of a fully integrated ERP System covering
- Strong SQL database skills
- Exposure to a number of languages and databases will be an advantage
- Solid understanding of business systems and the required behind such systems.
- Experience in developing another ERP system will be an advantage
- Experience with Genero program code an advantage
- Experience with new customer take-on and working with customers
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- Software Programming
- System programming
- ERP
- System Support
- coding
- Software Development
- Programming methods
- Software Testing
- Unix
- Genero
- Infomex
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma