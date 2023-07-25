Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Riverhorse Valley

Jul 25, 2023

The position will be responsible for the development and coding of ERP software and systems to accommodate customer requirements

Role Responsibilities

  • Develop and refine user or internal system requirements to provide a base for development specification
  • Develop new codes to improve the current ERP system while keeping the inherent system integrity
  • Independently reviewing and testing other coders before taking it live.
  • De-bugging code and other system bugs reported by users
  • Developing / amending reports including all data integrity test
  • Assisting with “go live” projects through system customisation/ configuration; data extraction / mapping and uploading; new user training etc.

Skills and Experience

  • A post matric qualification in computer programming
  • Minimum 5 – 10 years relevant experience in ERP system coding
  • Excellent understanding of a fully integrated ERP System covering
  • Strong SQL database skills
  • Exposure to a number of languages and databases will be an advantage
  • Solid understanding of business systems and the required behind such systems.
  • Experience in developing another ERP system will be an advantage
  • Experience with Genero program code an advantage
  • Experience with new customer take-on and working with customers

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • Software Programming
  • System programming
  • ERP
  • System Support
  • coding
  • Software Development
  • Programming methods
  • Software Testing
  • Unix
  • Genero
  • Infomex
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

