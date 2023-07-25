Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Riverhorse Valley

The position will be responsible for the development and coding of ERP software and systems to accommodate customer requirements

Role Responsibilities

Develop and refine user or internal system requirements to provide a base for development specification

Develop new codes to improve the current ERP system while keeping the inherent system integrity

Independently reviewing and testing other coders before taking it live.

De-bugging code and other system bugs reported by users

Developing / amending reports including all data integrity test

Assisting with “go live” projects through system customisation/ configuration; data extraction / mapping and uploading; new user training etc.

Skills and Experience

A post matric qualification in computer programming

Minimum 5 – 10 years relevant experience in ERP system coding

Excellent understanding of a fully integrated ERP System covering

Strong SQL database skills

Exposure to a number of languages and databases will be an advantage

Solid understanding of business systems and the required behind such systems.

Experience in developing another ERP system will be an advantage

Experience with Genero program code an advantage

Experience with new customer take-on and working with customers

