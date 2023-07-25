Project Manager

Candidate Requirements

Responsible for the initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closure of the projects within the programme

Ensure that project artefacts are documented completely and accurately and to maintain the living project artefacts

Ensure tracking and reporting of project deliverables, outcomes, and financials

Ensure that the projects that are managed are supported with adequate Organizational Change Management and Communication support and fill the gap with Change Management where a Change Manager is not assigned

Identify stakeholders, develop stakeholders’ map, define stakeholders’ interests, and plan and execute communication plans to stakeholders

Ensure project budgets are controlled and reported on as per the agreed frequencies per project

Ensure that the central repository is kept up to date with all project artefacts.

Ensure tracking and management of risks, issues and change requests.

Ensure project benefits are documented during project scoping and tracked throughout the project life cycle

Operational readiness plans are in place and tracked for all projects.

Manage interdependencies amongst projects

Adopt the agreed quality control standards on the project and track quality throughout the project life cycle

Ensure that all project governance requirements are met and accept that auditing and/or health checks on projects could be done at random at any time to ensure that the project governance is in good order

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Project Management or Project Management Professional or equivalent Project Management Qualification

National Diploma ICT or Degree in ICT

5 years of project management experience.

10 years of SDLC, information systems and business experience required

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Software Development Life Cycle

Change Management

Project Management

Project budget

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

