Senior BI Analyst (CH910)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for BI Analyst, ideally with Industrial Engineering background, to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).

The purpose of these role is to enable business to make better and faster decisions by utilising data and analytical skills to provide support to the wider Product Team, specified internal clients within the bank, and key business forums and committees.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience as Business Intelligence Analyst OR Data Analyst OR Actuarial Analyst OR Quants Analyst including experience in data driven analytics and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Knowledge of and experience in using visualisation tools such as Power BI or Quicksite

Experience in identifying, quantifying and subsequently delivering insights to business decision makers

Technological skills:

Minimum

Advanced Excel

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)

Power BI (for Visualisation)

SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)

Ideal/Nice to have

Knowledge of and experience in AWS

Demonstrates the following technological skills AWS Data Analytics Speciality AWS Practitioner AWS Sagemaker



Other Skills:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principle

Commercial Thinking Skills

Facilitation Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Creating and innovating

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Deciding and initiating action

Persuading and Influencing

Learning and Researching

Writing and Reporting

Key Tasks and Accountabilities

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area

Delivery Business requirements

Deliver Data Insights

Stakeholder Engagement

Quality Assurance

Level of Complexity (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

