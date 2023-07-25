Senior C# Web Developer – Remote – up to R1Mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A highly successful scale up cloud, paperless software hub is looking for a Senior C# Web Developer who can work in a compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.

You will come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will be working on the latest tech whilst working remotely most of the time.

If you are looking into advancing your technical skills with like-minded wizards, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

8+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack

C# .Net, C# .Net

, Web API, SQL- Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles- Agile/ Scrum Methodologies- Microsoft Azure experience- Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript- BSc Degree or Equivalent

Qualifications:

BSc Degree

The Reference Number for this position is FM56663 which is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company of up to R1Mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

