Senior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 25, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement.
Purpose Statement:

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience:

  • 5 -7 years’ proven software development
  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
  • Minimum
  • Java Script Framework
  • XML
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • Java
  • JSP
  • SQL
  • Web Services
  • Spring
  • Rest Services
  • Mobile Development
  • Maven

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills:

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies:

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Planning and Organising

