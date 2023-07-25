Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Jul 25, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture
  • Writing effective APIs
  • Designing user interactions on web pages
  • Developing back-end website applications
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product
  • Designing and developing APIs
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages

Requirements:

  • APIs
  • Web Services
  • CI/CD
  • Cloud computing
  • JMS
  • Jenkins
  • Cypress
  • Java

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today

You are also welcome to contact Gine Gebhardt on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

