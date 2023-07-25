Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
- Developing front end website architecture
- Writing effective APIs
- Designing user interactions on web pages
- Developing back-end website applications
- Creating servers and databases for functionality
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications
- Working alongside graphic designers for web design features
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product
- Designing and developing APIs
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages
Requirements:
- APIs
- Web Services
- CI/CD
- Cloud computing
- JMS
- Jenkins
- Cypress
- Java
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Gine Gebhardt on [Phone Number Removed];.
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
