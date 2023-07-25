Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

Developing front end website architecture

Writing effective APIs

Designing user interactions on web pages

Developing back-end website applications

Creating servers and databases for functionality

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones

Ensuring responsiveness of applications

Working alongside graphic designers for web design features

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product

Designing and developing APIs

Meeting both technical and consumer needs

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages

Requirements:

APIs

Web Services

CI/CD

Cloud computing

JMS

Jenkins

Cypress

Java

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Gine Gebhardt on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Senior Full Stack Java Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position