Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing front end website architecture
  • Writing effective APIs
  • Designing user interactions on web pages
  • Developing back-end website applications
  • Creating servers and databases for functionality
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones
  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications
  • Working alongside graphic designers for web design features
  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product
  • Designing and developing APIs
  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs
  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages

Requirements:

  • APIs
  • Web Services
  • CI/CD
  • Cloud computing
  • JMS
  • Jenkins
  • Cypress
  • Java

Desired Skills:

