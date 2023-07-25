Senior IT Auditor – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for a Senior IT Auditor with a minimum of 4 years working experience.
THE ROLE:
Execute IT audit reviews in line with the audit plan for the company’s Internal Audit Services. Carry out work as assigned in line with the standards and methodologies set by IAS. This role also performs analysis on internal controls over information systems and infrastructure, providing recommendations on improvements, ensuring that internal control processes and systems are robust enough for risk identification and mitigation.
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must have Business / Information Technology qualification – 3-year Bachelor’s degree / National diploma / Preferred post graduate qualification
- Must have professional qualification in IT Audit: Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Must have at least 4 years’ experience in IT audit, with experience in supervising others
- Experience preferably gained in Big4 company
- Clear interest in the technology and media industry
- Proficiently skilled in the use of Word, Excel and TeamMate
- Keen interest in career progression
- Strong report writing capability
Desired Skills:
- CISA
- IT Audit
- TeamMate
- Big4
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Compliance Institute of South Africa