Senior IT Auditor – Gauteng Randburg

We are looking for a Senior IT Auditor with a minimum of 4 years working experience.

THE ROLE:

Execute IT audit reviews in line with the audit plan for the company’s Internal Audit Services. Carry out work as assigned in line with the standards and methodologies set by IAS. This role also performs analysis on internal controls over information systems and infrastructure, providing recommendations on improvements, ensuring that internal control processes and systems are robust enough for risk identification and mitigation.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have Business / Information Technology qualification – 3-year Bachelor’s degree / National diploma / Preferred post graduate qualification

Must have professional qualification in IT Audit: Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Must have at least 4 years’ experience in IT audit, with experience in supervising others

Experience preferably gained in Big4 company

Clear interest in the technology and media industry

Proficiently skilled in the use of Word, Excel and TeamMate

Keen interest in career progression

Strong report writing capability

Desired Skills:

CISA

IT Audit

TeamMate

Big4

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

