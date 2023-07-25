Senior Mobile Developer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Sandown

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’sapplications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refiningdesigns, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality productsto internal and external customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development Lifecycle

Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transactionprocessing applications

Conduct mobile software development using Java and/or Kotlin (beneficial).

Promote and enhance team efficiencies using established tools,supporting applications and prototypes

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scriptingPerform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards

Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage isadequate

Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategiesMaintain technical documentation using defined technical documentationtemplates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the

established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies iscreated and adhered to

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigateand resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes andresolutions as may be required

Perform maintenance programming and address technical debtParticipate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validatedaccording to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards

Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group developmentstandards and underlying technologies.

Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform theserequirements into Functional Specifications

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables persprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimatesfor upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning

Recommend changes to improve established application processes andprocedures

Work collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisationRecognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teamsBuild co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communicationand collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Team support

Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core valuesProvide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training,coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team member

Self-Management

Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways ofworking with others.

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures.

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands.

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.

Demonstrate flexibilityin balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand andrespond to organisational and team needs.

EDUCATION

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning or experience SAFe Certification is a plus

EXPERIENCE

At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications.

Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have) Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services

Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles

Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native

Experienced using Android Studio

Good understanding of design patterns Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired.

Security principles and standards for Mobile development- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks.

Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial

Desired Skills:

Mobile Applications

.Net

Mobile Development

About The Employer:

We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobilecommerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich,poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equalfooting. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution [URL Removed] target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bankaccounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact whereand when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.

Learn more/Apply for this position