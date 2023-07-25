Senior Mobile Developer at Blue Label Telecoms

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’sapplications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refiningdesigns, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality productsto internal and external customers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Development Lifecycle
- Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transactionprocessing applications
- Conduct mobile software development using Java and/or Kotlin (beneficial).
- Promote and enhance team efficiencies using established tools,supporting applications and prototypes
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scriptingPerform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards
- Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage isadequate
- Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategiesMaintain technical documentation using defined technical documentationtemplates and prescribed policies and procedures
- Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the
- established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies iscreated and adhered to
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigateand resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes andresolutions as may be required
- Perform maintenance programming and address technical debtParticipate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validatedaccording to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards
- Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group developmentstandards and underlying technologies.
- Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform theserequirements into Functional Specifications
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables persprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimatesfor upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
- Recommend changes to improve established application processes andprocedures
Work collaboratively
- Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisationRecognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teamsBuild co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communicationand collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions
Team support
- Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core valuesProvide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training,coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team member
Self-Management
- Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways ofworking with others.
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures.
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands.
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.
- Demonstrate flexibilityin balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand andrespond to organisational and team needs.
EDUCATION
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning or experience SAFe Certification is a plus
EXPERIENCE
- At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications.
- Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have) Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services
- Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles
- Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native
- Experienced using Android Studio
- Good understanding of design patterns Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired.
- Security principles and standards for Mobile development- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks.
- Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Applications
- .Net
- Mobile Development
About The Employer:
We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobilecommerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich,poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equalfooting. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution [URL Removed] target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bankaccounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact whereand when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.