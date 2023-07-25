Senior Technical Solar Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the solar industry is urgently looking to employ a Senior Technical Solar Engineer at their organization
Location: Observatory, Cape Town
Requirements;
- Technical Qualification (BEng, BSc Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronic)
- Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering experience as a PV design engineer(preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)
- Design/Engineering experience in Battery Energy Storage Systems.
- Must be familiar with Google Workspace
- Must have a good understanding of financial drivers and metrics of renewable energy systems
- Good technical grasp of solar PV design considerations, interconnection detail, protection and control schemas, earthing arrangements etc..
- Working understanding of the South African Grid Code for RPPs, Distribution Network Code, NRS 097, 048 and 047, and relevant SANS electrical standards.
- Solar PV project management experience
- Financial modeling experience
Responsibilities:
- Manage and coordinate all technical aspects of multiple renewable energy projects
- Will be developing projection and control schemas for C&I solar PV projects, developing technical specifications, advising project teams and clients on technical aspects and constraints of projects and dedicating time for research and development.
- Engage with Supply Authorities in understanding their technical requirements for grid connection of renewable generators.
- Engaging with field specialists for provision of technical assessments (Grid studies, Power Quality Assessments, etc).
- Assist with Business research and development
- Assist on technical aspects of Distributor Applications, and meeting with Distributors on particularly onerous grid connection applications.
- Ad hoc technical and commercial project analyses
- Undertake project drawings assessments, providing feedback on project designs against:? The Company’s RFP Documentation? National Standards, and distributors requirements? National and International best practices
Desired Skills:
- Solar PV
- PV Design
- Financial Modeling
- Google Workspace