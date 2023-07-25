Senior Technical Solar Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the solar industry is urgently looking to employ a Senior Technical Solar Engineer at their organization

Location: Observatory, Cape Town

Requirements;

Technical Qualification (BEng, BSc Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronic)

Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering experience as a PV design engineer(preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)

Design/Engineering experience in Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Must be familiar with Google Workspace

Must have a good understanding of financial drivers and metrics of renewable energy systems

Good technical grasp of solar PV design considerations, interconnection detail, protection and control schemas, earthing arrangements etc..

Working understanding of the South African Grid Code for RPPs, Distribution Network Code, NRS 097, 048 and 047, and relevant SANS electrical standards.

Solar PV project management experience

Financial modeling experience

Responsibilities:

Manage and coordinate all technical aspects of multiple renewable energy projects

Will be developing projection and control schemas for C&I solar PV projects, developing technical specifications, advising project teams and clients on technical aspects and constraints of projects and dedicating time for research and development.

Engage with Supply Authorities in understanding their technical requirements for grid connection of renewable generators.

Engaging with field specialists for provision of technical assessments (Grid studies, Power Quality Assessments, etc).

Assist with Business research and development

Assist on technical aspects of Distributor Applications, and meeting with Distributors on particularly onerous grid connection applications.

Ad hoc technical and commercial project analyses

Undertake project drawings assessments, providing feedback on project designs against:? The Company’s RFP Documentation? National Standards, and distributors requirements? National and International best practices

Desired Skills:

Solar PV

PV Design

Financial Modeling

Google Workspace

