Senior Technical Solar Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 25, 2023

Our client in the solar industry is urgently looking to employ a Senior Technical Solar Engineer at their organization
Location: Observatory, Cape Town

Requirements;

  • Technical Qualification (BEng, BSc Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronic)
  • Minimum two years of solar PV project engineering experience as a PV design engineer(preferably in the South African C&I embedded generation market)
  • Design/Engineering experience in Battery Energy Storage Systems.
  • Must be familiar with Google Workspace
  • Must have a good understanding of financial drivers and metrics of renewable energy systems
  • Good technical grasp of solar PV design considerations, interconnection detail, protection and control schemas, earthing arrangements etc..
  • Working understanding of the South African Grid Code for RPPs, Distribution Network Code, NRS 097, 048 and 047, and relevant SANS electrical standards.
  • Solar PV project management experience
  • Financial modeling experience

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and coordinate all technical aspects of multiple renewable energy projects
  • Will be developing projection and control schemas for C&I solar PV projects, developing technical specifications, advising project teams and clients on technical aspects and constraints of projects and dedicating time for research and development.
  • Engage with Supply Authorities in understanding their technical requirements for grid connection of renewable generators.
  • Engaging with field specialists for provision of technical assessments (Grid studies, Power Quality Assessments, etc).
  • Assist with Business research and development
  • Assist on technical aspects of Distributor Applications, and meeting with Distributors on particularly onerous grid connection applications.
  • Ad hoc technical and commercial project analyses
  • Undertake project drawings assessments, providing feedback on project designs against:? The Company’s RFP Documentation? National Standards, and distributors requirements? National and International best practices

Desired Skills:

  • Solar PV
  • PV Design
  • Financial Modeling
  • Google Workspace

