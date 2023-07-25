Software Developer C#.NET at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Sandton

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’sapplications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refiningdesigns, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality productsto internal and external customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development Lifecycle

Design and development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications

Conduct full stack development using .Net as the primary development language Conduct database development

Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools,supporting applications and prototypes

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scriptingPerform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards

Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage isadequate

Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategiesMaintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the

established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies iscreated and adhered to

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigateand resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes andresolutions as may be required

Perform maintenance programming and address technical debtParticipate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validatedaccording to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards

Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group developmentstandards and underlying technologies.

Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform theserequirements into Functional Specifications

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables persprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimatesfor upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning

Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures

EDUCATION

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer

Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices

Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic

Experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), Javascript, Typescript

Experience using ASP.Net core pipelines and Entity Framework Core

Experience using ReactJS, React Native

Exposure to Docker Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing

Experience with Microservices.

Experience with test driven development AWS

Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking) , Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS)

Experience working with REST and SOAP services

Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL

Experience with Message Queues Experience working in Agile environments DevOps

Experience specifically CI/CD through Azure Devops, YAML managed deployments and Environment Management

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Asp.Net

ReactJS

React Native

About The Employer:

We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich,poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equalfooting. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bankaccounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact whereand when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.

