Software Developer C#.NET at Blue Label Telecoms

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’sapplications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refiningdesigns, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality productsto internal and external customers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Development Lifecycle
- Design and development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
- Conduct full stack development using .Net as the primary development language Conduct database development
- Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools,supporting applications and prototypes
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scriptingPerform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards
- Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage isadequate
-
Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategiesMaintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
-
Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the
- established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies iscreated and adhered to
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigateand resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes andresolutions as may be required
- Perform maintenance programming and address technical debtParticipate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validatedaccording to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Groupdevelopment standards
- Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group developmentstandards and underlying technologies.
- Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform theserequirements into Functional Specifications
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables persprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimatesfor upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
- Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures
EDUCATION
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer
- Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices
- Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic
- Experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), Javascript, Typescript
- Experience using ASP.Net core pipelines and Entity Framework Core
- Experience using ReactJS, React Native
- Exposure to Docker Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing
- Experience with Microservices.
- Experience with test driven development AWS
- Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking) , Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS)
- Experience working with REST and SOAP services
- Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL
- Experience with Message Queues Experience working in Agile environments DevOps
- Experience specifically CI/CD through Azure Devops, YAML managed deployments and Environment Management
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Asp.Net
- ReactJS
- React Native
About The Employer:
We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich,poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equalfooting. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution [URL Removed] target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bankaccounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact whereand when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.