Systems Engineer – 19 Months Contract – Gauteng Parktown

Purpose:
To design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organisation to be in line with company guidelines and /or SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). This job will require the candidate to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure and participate in a team.
Minimum Requirements:
Computer Science Degree or equivalent
At least 5 years’ experience
ITIL and or COBIT Certification
Data architecture and programming proficiency
Good Cloud experience
Networking experience
N+ / A+ an advantage
TOGAF will be an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- Cloud
- Systems Engineering
- Networking
- Scripting
- Applications Design
- Systems Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree