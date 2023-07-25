Systems Engineer – 19 Months Contract – Gauteng Parktown

Purpose:

To design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organisation to be in line with company guidelines and /or SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). This job will require the candidate to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure and participate in a team.

Minimum Requirements:

Computer Science Degree or equivalent

At least 5 years’ experience

ITIL and or COBIT Certification

Data architecture and programming proficiency

Good Cloud experience

Networking experience

N+ / A+ an advantage

TOGAF will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

Cloud

Systems Engineering

Networking

Scripting

Applications Design

Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

