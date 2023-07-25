Systems Engineer – 19 Months Contract

Jul 25, 2023

Purpose:
To design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organisation to be in line with company guidelines and /or SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). This job will require the candidate to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure and participate in a team.

Minimum Requirements:
Computer Science Degree or equivalent
 At least 5 years’ experience
ITIL and or COBIT Certification
 Data architecture and programming proficiency
Good Cloud experience
 Networking experience
N+ / A+ an advantage
 TOGAF will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • Cloud
  • Systems Engineering
  • Networking
  • Scripting
  • Applications Design
  • Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

