Systems Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is currently in urgent need of highly qualified individuals for the role of Systems Engineer at their cutting-edge Cape Town-based company, which specializes in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). They welcome applications from both graduates and individuals with diplomas from reputable institutions such as CTI, CTU, or those holding a BTEC degree. As a Systems Engineer, you will play a crucial role in advancing their IPA technologies and driving innovation in automation solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Graduates or individuals with diplomas from CTI, CTU, or holding a BTEC degree will be considered.

Certification:

It is preferable for candidates to have one or more of the following certifications:

MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate)

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

MCSE (Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyse and understand the company’s technological needs and requirements.

Design and implement information systems to meet the identified needs.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure successful project delivery.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues promptly.

Actively participate in technology-related side projects to enhance skills and knowledge.

Maintain network configurations and ensure their optimal performance.

Assist with business analysis tasks, aligning technical solutions with business goals.

Note:

ATTRIBUTES:

The position of Systems Analyst will play a crucial role in the company’s technology team and requires a dynamic individual with a strong passion for technology, excellent problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills to excel in this role.

