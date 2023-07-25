Systems Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client is a Company in the Mining Industry, that handles claims/compensation by workers who was diagnosed with Silicosis and/or TB (deceases related to working in the mining industry), has a contract vacancy for a Systems Engineer. The purpose of the the role is to design, build manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure for the organization to be in line with company guidelines and/or SOP’s (standard operating procedures).

This job is going to require you to work on systems engineering management, implement design strategies, test, configure, and participate in a team.

Computer Science Degree

Data architecture and programming proficiency

Good cloud experience

Networking experience

N+/A+

At least one of the following, ITIL or Cobit certification

TOGAF

TechnicalCompetencies:

Infrastructure Design (ID)

Azure and AWS Cloud (DevOps and Dev)

Windows Server 2012/16/19

Systems and IT Network Design

TCP/IP and Firewalls

Data Analysis and or Database Administration

Strong SQL (Oracle, MsSQL)

IT Security tools and applications

Windows 7/8/10 and MS Office365 Suite

EssentialProtocolandTechnologyKnowledge:

TCP/IP

DHCP

DNS

FTP

PPTP/L2TP/IPSEC

SMTP

POP

PPPoE

SNMP

RDP

Defines and designs the needs of users and enhances system functionality in a service development.

Takes lead for the organisation in the coordination of various systems testing (UAT) and evaluating for the development of design and its implementation for the best.

Responsible for designing, bulding and maintaining the organisation’s cloud infrastructure which will also include security and auditing while monitoring the capacity and scaling.

Installs, configures, and tests operating systems, application software, and system management to the trust and IT support staff.

Ensures the highest level of systems and infrastructure.

Implements warranty and support.

Evaluates the existing systems and provides the technical direction to the Trust and IT support.

Plans and implements system automation as required for better efficiency.

Oversees the development of customized software and hardware infrastructure Design.

Collaborates with other professionals to ensure high quality systems deliverables within organization guidelines, policies, and management tools in the given projects for the successful accomplishments according to the requirements of the stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Azure and AWS Cloud(DevOps and Dev)

TCP/IP and Firewalls

Ability to quickly solve problem

Decision-making skills

Infrastructure Design (ID)

Systems engineering software

