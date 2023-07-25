Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Technical Architect to join our financial services client based in Centurion.
What you will be doing:
- Work with architecture team to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the back-end technology stack
- Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.
- Define and communicate high level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.
- Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align to the overall solution architecture.
- Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
- Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.
- Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems and taking a technical design role.
- Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.
- Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
- Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture
- Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development
- Thought leadership on new technology trends
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to development team and business stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders
- Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client experience
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
- Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain a broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
What we are looking for:
- Completed Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related fields
- 8 – 10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles
- 10 years experience in design and development of back-end systems and architectures
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms
- Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
- Have a deep understanding and experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD) in order to design software components.
- Experience in design of software components following a microservices approach
- Experience in design of ReSTful APIs for domain components
- Have a deep technical understanding and experience with Java and related technologies
- Have a deep technical understanding or BPM, workflow and related technologies
- Have an understanding of Event-Driven Architecture
- Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and related services
- Be able to perform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) to evaluate software, frameworks and technologies
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- BPM
- Agile
- Architecture