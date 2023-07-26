Angular Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an Angular aficionado with a passion for innovation?
Join our dynamic team at a leading Bank, where cutting-edge technology and financial excellence converge. As an Angular Web Developer, you’ll shape the future of online banking experiences, unleashing your creativity and expertise.
Embrace the perfect balance of career growth and work-life flexibility with our predominantly remote work opportunities.
Candidate Requirements
- Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
- Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
- Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing
- Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor
- Experience in creating Re-usable Web component
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end)
- Solid understanding with API architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST and JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs
- Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus
Let’s build the bank of tomorrow, together!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Agile
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree