Business Intelligence Manager

Business Intelligence Lead – JHB North (CTC NEG.)
Requirements
Matric/Grade 12 mandatory
Proven experience as a BI Leader, with minimum 5 years’ experience
BSc/BCom in Computer Science (non-negotiable)
Management experience is an advantage
Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modelling) and data mining
In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)
Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
Honesty and reliability
The Business Intelligence function will be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.
Duties
Design & management of reports and data for the sales division
In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin
Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis
Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention
Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive
Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes
Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the sales director
Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence
Attend to ad-hoc queries on a daily basis
Owner of Pricing Policy
Owner of the Commission Policy
Owner of Gross Margin Targets
Sales analyst for the Opco
Owner of the BI Strategy
Gross Margin management with regard to support for Direct Channel deals in excess of 50 devices to ensure all support is accounted for monthly
Compile, manage and monitor pricing support for strategic group support requests to align with the sales strategy to grow machines in field
