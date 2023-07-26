Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Sandown

Business Intelligence Lead – JHB North (CTC NEG.)

Requirements

Matric/Grade 12 mandatory

Proven experience as a BI Leader, with minimum 5 years’ experience

BSc/BCom in Computer Science (non-negotiable)

Management experience is an advantage

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modelling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Honesty and reliability

The Business Intelligence function will be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.

Duties

Design & management of reports and data for the sales division

In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin

Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis

Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention

Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive

Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes

Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the sales director

Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence

Attend to ad-hoc queries on a daily basis

Owner of Pricing Policy

Owner of the Commission Policy

Owner of Gross Margin Targets

Sales analyst for the Opco

Owner of the BI Strategy

Gross Margin management with regard to support for Direct Channel deals in excess of 50 devices to ensure all support is accounted for monthly

Compile, manage and monitor pricing support for strategic group support requests to align with the sales strategy to grow machines in field

Desired Skills:

BI Lead

Business Intelligence Tools

Business Insights

Database

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

