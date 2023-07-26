C# Developer Fourways R700k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Fourways

Join one of the best companies that houses only the best developers in Johannesburg and expose yourself to the latest technologies.

You will be required to lead the complete software development lifecycle. You would also ned to be able to educate the IT Leadership Team on best practices for developing custom software solutions and provide expertise and support to business managers and other members of IT to determine how to best implement, support, and use Microsoft Power Platform.

You need to have at least 4 years working experience in C# and hold a BSc Degree or IT related qualification.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience

C#

.Net Core

Net

JSON

RESTful Services

SQL

CDS

Reference Number for this position is FM53857 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

