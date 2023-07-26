C# Engineer Johannesburg R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of the best software development companies that has an international footprint and work with modern technology stacks.
You will be required to have a good understanding of the requirements then coding, testing, and debugging. You need to be able to identify production and non-production application issues and also contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle. You need to be a strong coder and write well designed, testable, efficient elegant code
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Strong object-oriented programming skills
- Proficiency in C# with +-3 years solid exposure at an academic or professional level
- Must be interested in pursuing a professional career in C# core technologies
- A full stack developer is a definite plus in this role
- Experience in: (relative to seniority)
- C#
- WPF and WCF proven abilities
- .Net Core
- Git
- RESTful services
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- Silverlight exposure beneficial
- Microsoft Certification beneficial
