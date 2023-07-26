C# .NET Analyst Developer Sandton R550k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Sandton

Are you strong in coding using C# and ready to be part of an environment of top coders? Then look no further!

You will be required to do recommendations and publish technical solutions and be part of the interpretation of business requirements. You will also be required to analyse, advise, and create technical designs that are relevant to their domain.

The role requires a BSc degree or any IT related qualification and a minimum of at least 3 years working experience as a .Net Developer.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in .Net Development

Net

C#

Net

WCF

Web Services

HTML

XML

JavaScript

MVC

Reference Number for this position is FM52059 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R550k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

HTLM

JavaScript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position