C# NET Core Developer

Looking for all C# NET Core Developers

Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has an intermediate & senior roles for a C# Net Core Developer.

If you are looking for a new environment to thrive and become an asset this is a great opportunity.

NB: Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Restful service experience beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training

Responsibilities for the role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

If you keen to be part of an ever developing team, hit the Apply Button and lets get the ball rolling.

Desired Skills:

C#

ci/cd

Sql Server

