C# NET Core Developer

Jul 26, 2023

Looking for all C# NET Core Developers

Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has an intermediate & senior roles for a C# Net Core Developer.

If you are looking for a new environment to thrive and become an asset this is a great opportunity.

NB: Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.
  • Experience doing C# Core development.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • Restful service experience beneficial.
  • DevOps experience beneficial.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
  • Education & Training

Responsibilities for the role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

If you keen to be part of an ever developing team, hit the Apply Button and lets get the ball rolling.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ci/cd
  • Sql Server

