C# NET Core Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Looking for all C# NET Core Developers
Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has an intermediate & senior roles for a C# Net Core Developer.
If you are looking for a new environment to thrive and become an asset this is a great opportunity.
NB: Onsite Position
Some Requirements:
Skills and Experience
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.
- Experience doing C# Core development.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- Restful service experience beneficial.
- DevOps experience beneficial.
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
- Education & Training
Responsibilities for the role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
If you keen to be part of an ever developing team, hit the Apply Button and lets get the ball rolling.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ci/cd
- Sql Server