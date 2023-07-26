Data Analyst

If you love data this is a place you want to be!

Responsibilities:

Analyse large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights

Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities to improve our products and services

Conduct ad hoc analysis to support business decisions

Work with stakeholders to define requirements and create data models

Monitor and evaluate data quality to ensure accuracy and completeness

Develop and maintain documentation for data processes and procedures

Provide input to high-level communication, proposals, presentations, and reports using data visualisations

Qualifications, Skill and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field

3+ years of experience as a Business Data Analyst or related role

Experience in SQL, database tools such as pgAdmin or DBeaver, reporting tools such as SAP Business Objects, AWS and Redshift and stats software such as R, SPSS and SAS

Skill in using data visualisation and analytics tools such as Tableau or Power BI

Strong analytical ability and attention to detail

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

Experience working with large datasets and data modelling

Why join us?

Opportunity to work for a leading online recruitment technology platform that helps job seekers find their dream jobs

Work with a team of data-driven professionals who are passionate about using data to drive business decisions

Opportunity for career growth and advancement

Competitive salary and benefits package

If you are interested in this position, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your experience and qualifications. We look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Analyst

SAP

data insights

Data Collection

power BI

Business Intelligence Tools

Data manipulation

Data analysis

Business Analytics

Microsoft Power BI

Dashboard

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Helping people find the job that is right for them is our purpose and as recruitment technology (RecTech) platforms such as ours move deeper into the new world of work we are increasingly relying on data to drive business decisions.

We already have a substantial data culture and provide our customers with unique tools that drive a different approach to talent attraction and retention. All of this relies on data-led platform usage. We are unique in our capability to provide this labour market data and the length and depth of our quality data is a major differentiator supporting our success as a business.

What we are developing now is the capability to use data to better guide our own business performance and decisions across the brands of Pnet and CareerJunction.

What we are looking for is a Data Analyst whom is motivated, energetic and inquisitive. Someone whom loves taking on complex questions and answering these by connecting data from multiple sources as efficiently as possible.

We have high-quality data sources; much of which is structured and needs sorting into meaningful stories that will help drive collaboration across our work environments. Your ability to explain the data you present will be a big determinator of your success in this role.

The role reports to our Head of Insights and comes with the flexibility of working from Cape Town or Johannesburg. We currently subscribe to 60% time in office meaning there is opportunity for those that want flexibility to work from home.

Pnet and CareerJunction are part of the international Stepstone Group of companies. This means we have the benefit of international experience in servicing our local market.

Today Stepstone employs over 4 000 people across 46 office locations in 30 countries. And the company continues to grow! Data is a key driver of our future product delivery.

