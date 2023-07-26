Data Architect – Johannesburg North – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Great opportunity to join an internationally recognised hospitality group that works to create genuine value for the communities they serve! They are looking for a Data Architect specialist providing the design, development and delivery of the Company’s data warehouse, models and architecture to optimise data management.

This is a great opportunity to get into a diverse space that is focuses on quality over quantity when delivering on projects, APPLY NOW!

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 5 years of building data pipelines including at least 3 years of experience developing both multidimensional and tabular models with large and complex datasets

Experience with data migration and integration

Experience building data dictionaries, dimensional data models, architecture diagrams, meta data repositories, data integration processes, ETL processes and data quality

Experience with developing enterprise data warehouse solutions, data modelling and development

Must be passionate about data and analytics

Qualifications:

BSc Degree (in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or other technical/quantitative discipline).

Post graduate degree is an advantage

Microsoft certified: Azure Data Engineer/Azure Solutions Architect Associate or equivalent AWS certifications

Any certification in data modelling, data warehousing, project management will be advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ54451 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Azure

ETL

Data Modelling

Data Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

