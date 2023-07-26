Dell APEX storage now available from DCC

Dell’s APEX Data Storage Service is now available from distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

Available as-a-service, APEX Data Storage Services provides scalable and elastic data storage, designed to align with businesses’ OPEX requirements.

The Dell APEX Data Storage Services offers a significant reduction in planning and provisioning costs, eliminating complex procure and migration costs.

In South Africa, Dell channel partners can provide organisations with multiple storage tiers for Dell APEX Data Storage Services File, Block and Backup Target – all available from one-to five-year terms.

With traditional procurement models, forecasting future workloads is challenging and can result in over- or under-provisioning, leading to wasted resources or unwanted downtime.

Conversely, APEX pricing is fixed in South African rands at the beginning of the contract term, and the scale-out options during the term are quoted at the same unit price. This adds even more stability and predictability to the customer’s financial commitment.

Moreover, Dell APEX Data Storage includes APEX Console which enables organisations to monitor capacity, performance and usage costs in real-time and configure their subscriptions as needed.

“With Dell APEX Data Storage Services expanded availability, there is myriad of opportunities for our channel partners to offer tailored storage solutions that meet their customers’ specific workload requirements,” says Jaco Erasmus, Dell enterprise manager at DCC.

Dell APEX Private Cloud, APEX Hybrid Cloud, APEX Data Storage Services, APEX Flex on Demand, APEX Data Centre Utility are all available to the South African channel.