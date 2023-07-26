Developer (T-SQL)

Seeking for all Developers.

A leader in the Financial Industry has a (T-SQL) Developer Position Available.

Are you seeking growth?

Would you like to become an asset?

This is an opportunity for you to show off your skill set at its finest.

NB : Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

Qualifications:

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Responsibilities for the role:

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience SQL Database and Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET Framework.

We look forward to placing you with an ever-developing team, Hit that Apply Button and let’s put your skill to work.

Desired Skills:

C#

Javascript

Microservices

T-SQL

