Download and win with the Vertiv XR App

Download the Vertiv XR App and you win on all fronts: not only does the augmented reality (AR) app assist you with data centre planning – but you could win a virtual reality (VR) headset too.

The Vertiv XR App allows data centre operators, IT managers and channel partners to visualise Vertiv products in the location they would occupy in any given facility, using augmented reality.

The augmented reality representation helps today’s data centre decision-makers by providing a convenient tool to plan their space. The app assists with improved understanding of the physicality and positioning, and is also an ideal tool to demonstrate features.

The Vertiv XR app guides users through product selection and placement, using augmented reality to deliver an immersive, realistic depiction of the product in the location of their choosing – whether that’s a data centre, office, server closet or other space.

It allows users to see and explore various Vertiv solutions when and where they choose, and to stay engaged beyond purchase and installation by viewing complementary solutions and by streamlining social sharing of their experiences with Vertiv.

Download the app here.

The competition to win a VR headset runs until 31 August 2023.