Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Calling all Full Stack Developers.

Our client a leader in the Banking Industry has a Full Stack Developer.

If you are looking for an amazing environment to grow and become an asset this is a great opportunity.

NB : Onsite Position

Some Requirements:

Skills and Experience

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in

C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and

JavaScript:

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS,

JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in

payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / RelevantMatric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Responsibilities for the role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

If you keen to be part of an ever growing team, hit the Apply Button and let’s get in that application and see where it leads.

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Javascript

C#

