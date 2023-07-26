Full Stack Java Developer – Remote – up to R960k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Want to take your career to the next level in a way that you get to be involved with the redesigning of the traditional workplace tools by writing well designed, testable, documented, and efficient code.
Are you a likeminded innovator that is looking to revolutionize development then this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now!
This is what will make you successful:
- Bachelor degree in Computer Science or Computer/Electronic Engineering or similar
- Java J2SE, and JEE
- SOAP and REST making use of JAX-WS, JAX-RS
- Angular 1 or 2
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Maven and npm
- test-driven development
- Git/ Gitlab/ Nexus
- Bash
- Eclipse or IntelliJ
- Linux
- SQL (Postgres), JDBC and hibernate
- Docker, Kubernetes and GKE (or willingness to become quickly familiar)
Optional extras:
- Understand concurrency concepts (threads, processes, semaphores, mutexes, signals)
- Development of software for real-time, high-performance systems
- Workflow processing
- Database administration
- Network and data security.
- Experience with Tomcat as application server
- Experience with bootstrapping applications such as jHipster
Reference Number for this position is MK48105 which is a permanent based position in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R960k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree