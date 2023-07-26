Infinetix and Blackshots partner

System integration company Infinetix and investment company Blackshots have partnered to expand Infinetix’s footprint in South Africa and further afield.

Infinetix director Dion Visagie says the partnership is more than a business deal. “It’s the culmination of a shared vision between like-minded people, who are unapologetic about their belief in South Africa’s potential and the need for a digitally connected populace.”

The partnership has seen Infinetix achieve Level 1 black economic empowerment (BEE) status, allowing it to make greater inroads into the public and private sectors, as well as exert a more meaningful impact on the country and specifically the communities it operates in.

Infinetix has a 15-year track record in providing specialised enterprise solutions, platform integration and managed services. They see this new partnership as an opportunity to not only grow the business, but also to make a greater digital impact in a country that is characterised by a marked digital divide, due to lack of access, certain parts of the population lag behind in knowledge and education.

The Blackshots team brings business acumen and leadership skills to the mix, as well as a strong vision of a digitally inclusive future and a country that is a significant player on the global stage.

Blackshots director Nompakamiso Hude says the future is unequivocally digital. “All citizens – businesses and individuals – need to participate in the fast-evolving digital universe. Those who don’t will flounder. Our job is to help them participate by facilitating access and ensuring that those who operate in this space – from a commercial or business perspective – do so in an efficient and cost-effective way.”

Hude says that as a Proudly South African investment company, Blackshots looks to partner with like-minded businesses that are not only good at what they do, but also good for South Africans. “We partnered with Infinetix because of their industry expertise and as a united team, we have a clear desire to help our customers, communities and country thrive in the new global economy.”

The strategic partnership is expected to boost Infinetix’s ability to extend its operations beyond South Africa’s borders. “Over the past 15 years, we have evolved from a small business of five, to an operation that employs more than 200 people. We have recently opened offices in Pretoria and remain focused on expanding the business throughout the country including our existing presence in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape, and becoming a next-generation system integration company,” says David Musikanth, founder of Infinetix.

The business has partnerships with key technology vendors such as Dell, Microsoft, VMware, Veeam and Fortinet to deliver comprehensive, integrated and cost-effective solutions, with a view to helping future proof its customers’ operations, increase productivity and achieve cost efficiencies that will, in turn, enable growth and job creation.

“At Infinetix, we thrive on connecting with people. We also see ourselves as IT doctors with the ability to diagnose and solve technical issues for our customers. We entrench ourselves in our customers’ businesses to understand them better and help enhance their productivity and growth. It’s a dynamic and exciting place to be,” says Visagie.

“We look forward to making an even greater contribution to our customers, communities and the economy. We believe in our skills, resources and capabilities – and our potential to make a difference – as we prepare and equip the country for a digitally inclusive future.”