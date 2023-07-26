Intermediate Front End Developer – Johannesburg – R540k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a growing company and work on green fields projects.

You will be required to have experience working with web design patterns and SOLID Principles. You would also need to have experience using VueJS, Angular 2-9 or ReactJS and have worked with WebAPI.

Having Git and UX experience will be very beneficial. This role comes with lots of growth opportunities and exposure to latest tech. Apply today and takes your career to new heights.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 4 years’ experience

C#

OOP

SDLC

VueJs

Angular 2-9

ReactJS

AngualrJS

WebAPI Integration

Ajax

Axios

Reference Number for this position is FM53051 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

