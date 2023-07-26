Intermediate .NET Developer – Remote – R800k at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Join one of the best groups in the financial services industry and be part of a fun and dynamic group of developers known for being very innovative in the Microsoft space.
You will be required to write clean, high-quality, high-performance, and maintainable code. You will also need to develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements and coordinate cross-functionally to ensure project meets business objectives and compliance standards
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have a minimum of 5+ years’ experience in C#
- C#
- TypeScript
- Angular
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- MS SQL
- MySQL
- Agile
which is a Permanent position based remotely offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
