Intermediate PHP Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Produce detailed specifications

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Follow industry best practices

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Permanent and on-site role.

Requirements

5+ years experience

BSc Computer Science or any related qualification

PHP

Laravel

React

VueJS

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Gine on [Phone Number Removed];.

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

